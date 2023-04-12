Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Trevor Larnach (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has driven in a run in six games this year (54.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- Giolito (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
