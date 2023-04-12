Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (7-4) and Chicago White Sox (5-7) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on April 12.
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Lucas Giolito for the Chicago White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 3, White Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been favorites in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has been at least -160 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 44 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Twins' 2.64 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|W 9-6
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
|April 12
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|April 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 15
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 16
|@ Yankees
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gerrit Cole
|April 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Chris Sale
