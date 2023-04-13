Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 2.72 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
- Brito (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
