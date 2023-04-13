The Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) will visit the Nashville Predators (41-31-8) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Predators-Wild game on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wild vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/19/2023 Wild Predators 4-3 MIN
11/15/2022 Predators Wild 2-1 NAS

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Wild's 236 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40%
Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40%
Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4%
Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have allowed 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 21 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 83 13 41 54 44 31 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 49 17 24 41 15 24 44.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.