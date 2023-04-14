Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Correa has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cortes (2-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
