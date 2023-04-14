Kyle Anderson will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anderson totaled eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 113-108 win versus the Pelicans.

In this article we will look at Anderson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 10.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 6.0 Assists 6.5 4.9 6.3 PRA 25.5 19.6 22.8 PR -- 14.7 16.5 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Kyle Anderson has made 3.7 shots per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 1.5 threes per game, or 3.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anderson's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

Conceding 116.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 19th in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per game.

The Thunder give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 32 6 6 2 0 1 3 12/3/2022 31 6 6 5 0 4 2 10/19/2022 22 2 6 1 0 1 1

