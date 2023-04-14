The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) have five players on the injury report in their play-in tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) at Target Center on Friday, April 14 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves head into this matchup after a 108-102 loss to the Lakers in overtime on Tuesday. In the Timberwolves' loss, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 11 rebounds and five assists).

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.8 8.1 4.8 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are just 0.6 fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.4).

Minnesota is 22-12 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

The Timberwolves have been scoring 117 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make while shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

