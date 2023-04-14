After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .143 with a double.
  • Once in seven games this season, Castro produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Castro has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Cortes (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
