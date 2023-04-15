The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is batting .271 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Buxton has recorded a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

