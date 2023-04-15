The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Cavaliers suffered a 106-95 loss to the Hornets. Sam Merrill's team-high 17 points paced the Cavaliers in the loss.

The Knicks' most recent contest was a 141-136 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. Obi Toppin totaled 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Cleveland scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

On offense, the Cavaliers have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 113.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 112.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league by averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in the NBA, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, posting 122.5 points per contest, 6.5 more than their season average of 116.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and concede 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

