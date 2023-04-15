Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Miranda (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has a double and five walks while hitting .232.
- Miranda has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this season, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Yankees will send German (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
