Michael A. Taylor -- batting .306 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (13) this season while batting .260 with five extra-base hits.

Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (nine of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).

In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings