On Sunday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings