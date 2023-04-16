The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has 14 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .264 with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with three homers.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.40 ERA ranks 10th, .931 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 23rd.
