How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Bally Sports
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Minnesota is 28-14 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves put up more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also concede fewer points at home (115) than away (116.6).
- Minnesota is giving up fewer points at home (115 per game) than on the road (116.6).
- At home the Timberwolves are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than away (26.3).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Rudy Gobert
|Questionable
|Back
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Hand
