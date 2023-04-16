The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .255 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Larnach has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

In seven games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

