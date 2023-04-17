The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.

You can watch ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2 to see the Wild look to defeat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL 12/4/2022 Stars Wild 6-5 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Stars are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed just 15 goals (1.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players