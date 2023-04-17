The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild Monday at American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 moneyline odds against the Wild (+120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Wild vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Stars Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 41 of 82 times.

In the 19 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 15-4 in those games.

The Wild have claimed an upset victory in two of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 12-2 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Minnesota has four games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-250) 3.5 (-125) Frederick Gaudreau 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) - Mats Zuccarello 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (+115)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 3-4-3 5.8 3.00 2.60

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.