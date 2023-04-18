On Tuesday, Max Kepler (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .091 with a home run and a walk.
  • Once in six games this season, Kepler produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .327 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.