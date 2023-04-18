The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota with 15 hits, batting .268 this season with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (18.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 11.25 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .327 batting average against him.
