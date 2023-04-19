On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Correa has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Correa has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 11
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 37-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.