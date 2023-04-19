On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is batting .209 with two doubles and five walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Miranda has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.

Miranda has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings