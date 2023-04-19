On Wednesday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has two home runs and a walk while batting .120.

Kepler has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

In seven games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Kepler has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings