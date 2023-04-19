On Wednesday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has two home runs and a walk while batting .120.
  • Kepler has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Kepler has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 7
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Kluber (0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 37-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
