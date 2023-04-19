Mike Conley will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Conley, in his most recent game (April 16 loss against the Nuggets) put up eight points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Conley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 14.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.7 4.4 PRA 21.5 21.3 22.2 PR -- 14.6 17.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 25 8 4 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 23 14 2 5 4 0 0 10/19/2022 32 13 2 8 2 1 2

