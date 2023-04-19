The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Wild are the underdog (+130) in this matchup with the Stars (-150).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-150)

Stars (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 46-25-11 record this season and are 13-11-24 in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 25 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

This season the Wild scored only one goal in 13 games and have gone 3-8-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has 19 points (9-7-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Wild have scored three or more goals 49 times, earning 77 points from those matchups (35-7-7).

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 36 games has a record of 23-11-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Wild went 24-10-6 in those matchups (54 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.