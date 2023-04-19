Wednesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (9-9) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (10-7) at 7:10 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (3-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Corey Kluber (0-3) for the Boston Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Twins 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won eight of those games.

Minnesota has entered five games this season favored by -135 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 67 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule