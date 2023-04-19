The Dallas Stars are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild are ahead 1-0 in the series.

You can turn on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX to see the Wild look to hold off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL 12/4/2022 Stars Wild 6-5 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed just 15 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players