After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Tanner Houck) at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is batting .226 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Buxton has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (17.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings