Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is hitting .211 with two doubles and six walks.
- Miranda has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 18 games so far this year.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
