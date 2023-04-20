Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .143.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in three games this season (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|8
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.20 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
