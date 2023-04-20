Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (15) this season while batting .242 with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season (16.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.20 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
