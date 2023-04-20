The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 20 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Minnesota is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

The Twins rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

Minnesota has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 77 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 10.4 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 2.70 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.005 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, April 10 against the Chicago White Sox, throwing six innings and giving up four earned runs.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Away Louie Varland Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees L 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale 4/19/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals - Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals - Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals - Home Sonny Gray Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees - Home Kenta Maeda Nestor Cortes Jr.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.