The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.379) and OPS (.716) this season.

Larnach has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings