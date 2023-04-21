How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild playing at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 21 ET, airing on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is knotted up 1-1.
You can see the Wild-Stars matchup on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
|12/29/2022
|Wild
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild allow 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
