The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is hitting .242 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Buxton has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
