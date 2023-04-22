Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Winnipeg Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, April 22, starting at 4:00 PM ET and brodcast on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Jets are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will come out on top in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)

Jets (-115) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (46-33-3 overall) have a 10-3-13 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Winnipeg has 34 points (16-7-2) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 15 games this season the Jets scored only one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Winnipeg has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (6-10-1 record, 13 points).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 46 games (41-4-1, 83 points).

In the 31 games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 18-13-0 to record 36 points.

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 43 times, and went 22-19-2 (46 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 13-9-22 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Vegas has earned 45 points (20-8-5) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 96 points in their 52 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 18-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 28-7-5 (61 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Golden Knights finished 20-15-3 in those matchups (43 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th 22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

