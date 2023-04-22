The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Kepler has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kepler has had an RBI in four games this year.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 9 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings