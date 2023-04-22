Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
