Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (11-9) and the Washington Nationals (6-13) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 22.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the Minnesota Twins and Chad Kuhl (0-1) for the Washington Nationals.

Twins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -275 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 84 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule