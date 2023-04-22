Twins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (11-9) and the Washington Nationals (6-13) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 22.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the Minnesota Twins and Chad Kuhl (0-1) for the Washington Nationals.
Twins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Nationals 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -275 odds on them winning this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 84 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|@ Yankees
|L 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Gerrit Cole
|April 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Sonny Gray vs Chris Sale
|April 19
|@ Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Joe Ryan vs Corey Kluber
|April 20
|@ Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Kenta Maeda vs Tanner Houck
|April 21
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Tyler Mahle vs Trevor Williams
|April 22
|Nationals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chad Kuhl
|April 23
|Nationals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Patrick Corbin
|April 24
|Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Jhony Brito
|April 25
|Yankees
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 26
|Yankees
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zack Greinke
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.