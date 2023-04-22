Twins vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will take the field against Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals at Target Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +230. A 7-run over/under is listed in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-275
|+230
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-1.
- The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won 81.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-2).
- Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- Minnesota has played in 20 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-11-2).
- The Twins have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|7-6
|6-6
|5-3
|10-7
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.