Joey Gallo will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (11-9) on Saturday, April 22, when they square off against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (6-13) at Target Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+230). A 7-run over/under has been set in the game.

Twins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-1, 1.73 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.

The Twins have not played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

