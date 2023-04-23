The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-4) 223.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 223.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Nuggets (-3.5) 224.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).
  • These teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 8.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 228.3 combined points per game, 4.8 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 ATS record so far this season.

