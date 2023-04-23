Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (11-10) taking on the Washington Nationals (7-13) at 2:10 PM ET on April 23. Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who are favored by our model.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (1-2).

Twins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

The Twins have won nine, or 75%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 88 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

