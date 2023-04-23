Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (7-13), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (11-10) at Target Field on Sunday, April 23. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-2, 6.30 ERA)

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won nine, or 75%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have won in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

