Carlos Correa -- batting .243 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .214 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Correa has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Correa has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 13
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.06 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
