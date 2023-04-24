Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .206 with a double, five home runs and six walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 12.5% of his plate appearances.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (four of 12), with more than one RBI three times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
