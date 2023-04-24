Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .267, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- Miranda enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- In 68.2% of his 22 games this season, Miranda has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.06 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Brito (2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.