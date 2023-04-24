Max Kepler -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .175 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Kepler has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kepler has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Brito (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
