On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota with 16 hits, batting .232 this season with six extra-base hits.

In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (19.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

