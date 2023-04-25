Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Buxton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Buxton has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cortes (3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
